Cannon LM, Bailey JM, Ernst SD, Bevilacqua KG, Adams C, Sheridan-Fulton E, Madson-Olson S, Scheiman L, Munro-Kramer ML. Violence Vict. 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.

(Copyright © 2020, Springer Publishing)

10.1891/VV-D-19-00127

33328342

This retrospective descriptive analysis of 837 patients seeking postassault care at an academic hospital in the United States describes characteristics of sexual assault survivors from a sociocultural context, with a specific focus on describing survivors presenting for sexual assault nurse examiner (SANE) exams and confirming existing literature on assault characteristics, such as disabilities and alcohol and/or drug use. Assaults resulting in SANE exams increased over time. Drug and/or alcohol use at the time of the assault was reported in 44.8% of cases and 20.8% of survivors reported having a disability. Understanding the demographic and sexual assault characteristics of survivors is fundamental to providing sensitive and responsive care.


sexual assault; drugs and alcohol; SANE; suspected drug facilitation

