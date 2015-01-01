Abstract

Over 60% of UK horse riders report having experienced a road-related near-miss or accident. The aim of this study was to describe horse-related road incidents (n = 4107) reported to the British Horse Society (2010-2020) and to identify factors associated with higher odds of collisions with another vehicle and horse fatalities using multivariable logistic regression modelling. Drivers passed the horse too closely in 84.2% of incidents while road rage and speeding were reported in 40.3% and 40.1% of incidents, respectively. Close passing distance alone (odds ratio [OR] 18.3, 95% confidence interval [CI] 6.5, 51.6) or in combination with speeding (OR 4.4, CI 1.7, 11.7) was associated with higher collision odds compared to speeding alone. Speeding was, however, associated with higher horse fatality odds (OR 2.3, CI 1.2, 4.6). Wearing high visibility clothing reduced odds of collision (OR 0.2, CI 0.1, 0.4). A fatal injury to a horse was almost 12 times as likely to result in severe to fatal rider/handler injury. Loose horses contribute significantly to road-related horse fatalities. Driver behaviour of how to pass horses safely on UK roads needs further improvement and will help reduce the risk of collisions and horse and human fatalities.

Language: en