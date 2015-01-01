|
Mishra P, Panigrahi M, Ankit D. Ann. Neurosci. 2020; 27(2): 57-62.
33335357 PMCID
BACKGROUND: Partial sleep deprivation is common among young adults today. Though multiple studies have stressed on the benefits of having a good sleep, medical students often compromise their sleep due to academic targets and stress. This can lead to changes in attention and cognition. The effects of acute partial sleep deprivation of a single night have been studied less and studies in the past in Indian context have shown controversial results that reaction time is decreased following acute partial sleep deprivation.
cognition; reaction time; Sleep deprivation