Senz A, Ilarda E, Klim S, Kelly AM. Emerg. Med. Australas. 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2020, Australasian College for Emergency Medicine and Australasian Society for Emergency Medicine, Publisher John Wiley and Sons)
33336468
Abstract
OBJECTIVE: In 2018, we developed and implemented a novel approach to recognition and response to occupational violence and aggression (OVA). It included routine use of the Brøset Violence Checklist for all ED patients integrated with a score-based notification and response framework. The present study evaluated the impact of the new process on staff knowledge, perceptions and confidence regarding OVA in ED and the rate of security events related to OVA.
Language: en
Keywords
risk assessment; behaviours of concern; occupational violence