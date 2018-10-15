Abstract

Aims: This study aims to evaluate the additional effect of transcranial direct current stimulation (tDCS) on training postural balance with the use of video games in aged.



Methods: This is a blinded, randomized, controlled clinical trial protocol, with elderly people of both genders. Participants will be randomized into three training groups: Group 1 (videogame balance training), group 2 (videogame balance training associated with active tDCS), group 3 (videogame balance training associated with sham tDCS). The training will be carried out twice a week for four weeks, totaling eight sessions, and will be performed with the Nintendo Wii videogame console, using games that stimulate the postural balance associated with tDCS, with anode applied over the left dorsolateral prefrontal cortex and cathode on the contralateral supraorbital region at 2 mA for 20 minutes. The postural balance will be assessed using the Mini Test of the Balance Assessment System and posturography. Evaluations will be carried out before and after eight training sessions and 30 days after the end of treatment.



Discussion: Some studies show favorable results from the use of video games in improving postural balance in the elderly; however, their effect does not remain long-term. TDCS associated with other therapies can potentiate and prolong the effects of these therapies owing to its ability to stimulate neurotrophins important for neurogenesis, facilitating tasks that require attention, and helping to consolidate learning and memory. The effect of the two associated techniques on balance have not yet been tested in this population. Registration: Brazilian Registry of Clinical Trials ID U1111-1213-4266; registered on 15 October, 2018.

Language: en