Abstract

BACKGROUND: Healthy People 2020 has introduced a new initiative focused on adolescent health, ages 10-17, and young adults, ages 18-25, due to health and social problems starting or peaking during these years. The initiative focuses on decreasing such problems including substance use. Cannabis is one of the most popular illegal substances used among young adults for recreation in the United States. Multiple consequences of cannabis use are well documented in the literature including the development of medical problems, developmental delays, and social issues. Furthermore, academic success is linked to overall health outcomes.



OBJECTIVE: The aim of this study was to explore cannabis use and knowledge of consequences among college students at a university in southwest Texas.



METHOD: Secondary analysis of survey results from students at a small, private university. The Core Alcohol and Drug Survey, a self-report questionnaire, was utilized to measure alcohol and drug usage, attitudes, perceptions, and opinions regarding drug and alcohol usage. The survey was distributed to all 6,537 undergraduate students. The survey results were collected over a 3-month period and provided to the authors for interpretation.



RESULTS: Eighty-two survey responses were received. Analysis indicated that 24.7% of the students used marijuana in the past year, and 16% had used cannabis within 30 days of the survey. Of the respondents surveyed, 13.3% reported they used cannabis occasionally and 38.7% reported they used cannabis regularly. Furthermore, survey results indicated that 12.7% of respondents reported some of the consequences from cannabis use experienced within the past year included public misconduct, such as fighting, arguing, and vandalism. In addition, 13.9% reported having experienced serious personal problems due to cannabis use at least once during the past year including injuries, suicidal thoughts, and sexual assault. Reported attitudes and perceptions of cannabis use include 13.3% perceived great risk associated with cannabis use. Moreover, 62.3% of respondents believe that their friends would disapprove of cannabis use. A negative correlation was identified between cannabis use within the previous 30 days and low grades.



CONCLUSION: The consequences of cannabis use are well documented in the literature, yet cannabis remains a popularly used illegal substance among college students. Despite experiencing known consequences of cannabis use, much of the sample reported regular use of the substance.



IMPLICATIONS FOR PRACTICE: Results of the study may be used to improve education and interventions aimed at reducing cannabis use among college students. In addition, providers may use the information to provide patient education at routine visits.



Keywords: Cannabis impaired driving

Language: en