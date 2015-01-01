SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Prue-Owens K, Graham H, Ramesh M. J. Nurs. Meas. 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.

(Copyright © 2020, Springer Publishing)

10.1891/JNM-D-19-00052

33334843

BACKGROUND AND PURPOSE: Cardiovascular disease (CVD) is a major cause of death in the United States. The military are viewed as fit, ready to fight and that jumping out of perfectly good airplane or going to war is a greater risk than CVD. The purpose of this study was to determine reliability and validity of the Cardiovascular Risk Perception Survey (CRPS).

METHODS: A cross-sectional descriptive design was performed, supported by the Health Belief Model. Internal consistency reliability (Cronbach's alpha) and validity (principal component analysis) were examined.

RESULTS: Fifty-five participants were included in this study. Construct validity of the CRPS was supported by principal component analysis; indicating one scale that measured cardiovascular risk perception. The Cronbach's alpha is reported.865.

CONCLUSION: Initial psychometric testing of the CRPS provides evidence for construct validity and internal consistency reliability.


risk factors; survey development; cardiovascular disease; military personnel; risk perception

