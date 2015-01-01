|
Prue-Owens K, Graham H, Ramesh M. J. Nurs. Meas. 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
33334843
BACKGROUND AND PURPOSE: Cardiovascular disease (CVD) is a major cause of death in the United States. The military are viewed as fit, ready to fight and that jumping out of perfectly good airplane or going to war is a greater risk than CVD. The purpose of this study was to determine reliability and validity of the Cardiovascular Risk Perception Survey (CRPS).
risk factors; survey development; cardiovascular disease; military personnel; risk perception