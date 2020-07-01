|
Das S, Ashraf S, Dutta A, Tran LN. J. Saf. Res. 2020; 75: 14-23.
33334470
INTRODUCTION: Alcohol-related impairment is a key contributing factor in traffic crashes. However, only a few studies have focused on pedestrian impairment as a crash characteristic. In Louisiana, pedestrian fatalities have been increasing. From 2010 to 2016, the number of pedestrian fatalities increased by 62%. A total of 128 pedestrians were killed in traffic crashes in 2016, and 34.4% of those fatalities involved pedestrians under the influence (PUI) of drugs or alcohol. Furthermore, alcohol-PUI fatalities have increased by 120% from 2010 to 2016. There is a vital need to examine the key contributing attributes that are associated with a high number of PUI crashes.
Correspondence regression; Crash typing; Pattern recognition; Pedestrian crashes; Pedestrian impairment