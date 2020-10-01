|
Albert A, Pandit B, Patil Y, Louis J. J. Saf. Res. 2020; 75: 241-250.
(Copyright © 2020, U.S. National Safety Council, Publisher Elsevier Publishing)
33334483
INTRODUCTION: Evidence from the global construction industry suggests that an unacceptable number of safety hazards remain unrecognized in construction workplaces. Unfortunately, there isn't a sufficient understanding of why particular safety hazards remain unrecognized. Such an understanding is important to address the issue of poor hazard recognition and develop remedial interventions. A recent exploratory effort provided anecdotal evidence that workers often fail to recognize safety hazards that are expected to impose relatively lower levels of safety risk. In other words, the research demonstrated that the underlying risk imposed by a safety hazard can affect whether a hazard will be recognized or not.
Hazard identification; Construction safety, Injury prevention; Hazard recognition; Safety and health; Safety risk