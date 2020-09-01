|
Citation
|
Jiang F, Yuen KKR, Lee EWM. J. Saf. Res. 2020; 75: 292-309.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2020, U.S. National Safety Council, Publisher Elsevier Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
33334488
|
Abstract
|
INTRODUCTION: Analyzing key factors of motorcycle accidents is an effective method to reduce fatalities and improve road safety. Association Rule Mining (ARM) is an efficient data mining method to identify critical factors associated with injury severity. However, the existing studies have some limitations in applying ARM: (a) Most studies determined parameter thresholds of ARM subjectively, which lacks objectiveness and efficiency; (b) Most studies only listed rules with high parameter thresholds, while lacking in-depth analysis of multiple-item rules. Besides, the existing studies seldom conducted a spatial analysis of motorcycle accidents, which can provide intuitive suggestions for policymakers.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Accurate and Efficient Classification Based on Multiple Class-Association Rules (CMAR); Association Rule Mining (ARM); Geographic Information System (GIS); Key Factors; Motorcycle Accidents; threshold determination