|
Citation
|
Saha D, Dumbaugh E, Merlin LA. J. Saf. Res. 2020; 75: 41-50.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2020, U.S. National Safety Council, Publisher Elsevier Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
33334491
|
Abstract
|
INTRODUCTION: Many U.S. cities have adopted the Vision Zero strategy with the specific goal of eliminating traffic-related deaths and injuries. To achieve this ambitious goal, safety professionals have increasingly called for the development of a safe systems approach to traffic safety. This approach calls for examining the macrolevel risk factors that may lead road users to engage in errors that result in crashes. This study explores the relationship between built environment variables and crash frequency, paying specific attention to the environmental mediating factors, such as traffic exposure, traffic conflicts, and network-level speed characteristics.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Conditional autoregressive model; Crash mediator; Macrolevel crash analysis; Safe systems; Safety planning