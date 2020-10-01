|
Citation
Yockey A, Vidourek R, King K. J. Saf. Res. 2020; 75: 8-13.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2020, U.S. National Safety Council, Publisher Elsevier Publishing)
DOI
PMID
33334496
Abstract
INTRODUCTION: Drugged driving, the act of driving while under the influence of one or more illicit substances, remains a critical problem needing to be addressed. The present study sought to analyze risk factors associated with past-year driving under the influence of alcohol and marijuana among a national sample of U.S. adults.
Language: en
Keywords
Driving; Substance use; Harm reduction