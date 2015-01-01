|
Citation
|
Gorbani A, Rezaiee Moradali M, Shabanloei R. Nurs. Open 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2020, John Wiley and Sons)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
33337583
|
Abstract
|
AIM: Visible scars and damage to self-esteem make it difficult to endure difficult conditions and have some detrimental psychological and physical consequences for patients with burns. Social support plays an important role in enhancing the mental image and self-esteem of burn patients in the rehabilitation stages of burn patients. The aim of this study was to determine the relationship between perceived social support and self-esteem in burn patients referred to Sina Hospital in Tabriz in 2019-2018.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
nursing; social support; nurses; burns; self-esteem