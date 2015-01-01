Abstract

AIM: Visible scars and damage to self-esteem make it difficult to endure difficult conditions and have some detrimental psychological and physical consequences for patients with burns. Social support plays an important role in enhancing the mental image and self-esteem of burn patients in the rehabilitation stages of burn patients. The aim of this study was to determine the relationship between perceived social support and self-esteem in burn patients referred to Sina Hospital in Tabriz in 2019-2018.



DESIGN: Descriptive correlational study.



METHODS: In this descriptive correlational study, 120 patients with different degrees of burn were selected using the convenience sampling method. After obtaining validity and reliability, the data were collected using demographic questionnaires, Rosenberg self-esteem and Zimet Multi-dimensional Perceived Social Support. Then, they were analysed using descriptive and analytical tests and SPSS software.



RESULTS: There was a positive and significant correlation between the main variables of the research (p < .001, r = 0.288). Duration of hospitalization, percentage of burns and education were effective factors in self-esteem (p < .005). Based on the findings, more support for burn patients will increase patients' self-esteem and greater adaptation, as well as a better return to their lives in the rehabilitation phase.

