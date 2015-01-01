Abstract

The concept of preventable mortality makes it possible to assess health care reserves and to identify priorities of their improvement at the regional level. It was established that in the Republic of Buryatia during 2005-2019, the percentage of the first group by the levels of prevention of causes of death of the old list (Preventable) decreased by 6.1%, mainly due to injuries, poisoning and other consequences of external factors. The percentage of the second and third groups increased by 4.4% and 1.7%, respectively. The cause of increasing of preventable mortality are malignant neoplasms and diseases of respiratory system. The increase of mortality from malignant neoplasms made from11.4% i.e. from 166.3 (2005) up to 185.3 (2019) per 100 thousand of population caused by increasing of mortality of malignant neoplasms included in the first group (malignant neoplasms of lip, mouth, pharynx, esophagus, liver, intrahepatic bile ducts, larynx, trachea, bronchi, lungs, urinary bladder). The increasing of mortality from malignant neoplasms in the second group occurred due to malignant neoplasms of skin, including melanoma, breast, cervix, uterus. In this case, the lateness of seeking medical care, which is characteristic of a large part of population is to be considered. The dynamics of proportion of respiratory diseases in the structure of the third group was characterized by wave-like curve, with minimum in 2008 (45.3%), and maximum in 2014 (65.1%). At the same time, overall mortality of respiratory diseases decreased from 84.9 to 54.6 per 100 thousand of population. Taking into account the results of the study, it is appropriate to update existing regional preventive programs with emphasis on improving diagnostic of malignant neoplasms and appropriateness of regular preventive examinations of population of the Republic.

