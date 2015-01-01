SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Journal Article

Citation

Estrela FM, Gomes NP, Silva AF, Carvalho MRS, Magalhães JRF, Pereira, Silva EA. Rev. Bras. Enferm. 2020; 73(Suppl 6): e20190598.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2020, Associacao Brasilerira de Enfermagem)

DOI

10.1590/0034-7167-2019-0598

PMID

33338127

Abstract

OBJECTIVES: to discover what were the contributions of the Reflexive Group from the perspective of men being sued by marital violence, who participated in a social technology.

METHODS: qualitative study, resulting from the evaluation stage of an action-research, based on the perspective of Critical Freedom and carried out with 44 men who were being sued in the Peace at Home Courts, in Salvador, Bahia, Brazil.

RESULTS: the discourses of men being sued for marital violence showed that the reflections enabled them to share their experiences; understand their attitudes as disrespectful, violent, and liable in criminal courts; elaborate of strategies for a harmonious marital life; and become multipliers as a result of their willingness to socialize the information and knowledge that emerged from their group.

CONCLUSIONS: the study presents a successful experience of the participation of men in reflexive groups and is a precedent for the validation of this social technology.


Language: en
