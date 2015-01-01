Abstract

OBJECTIVES: to discover what were the contributions of the Reflexive Group from the perspective of men being sued by marital violence, who participated in a social technology.



METHODS: qualitative study, resulting from the evaluation stage of an action-research, based on the perspective of Critical Freedom and carried out with 44 men who were being sued in the Peace at Home Courts, in Salvador, Bahia, Brazil.



RESULTS: the discourses of men being sued for marital violence showed that the reflections enabled them to share their experiences; understand their attitudes as disrespectful, violent, and liable in criminal courts; elaborate of strategies for a harmonious marital life; and become multipliers as a result of their willingness to socialize the information and knowledge that emerged from their group.



CONCLUSIONS: the study presents a successful experience of the participation of men in reflexive groups and is a precedent for the validation of this social technology.

Language: en