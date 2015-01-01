Abstract

Field hockey penalty corners (PCs) put players at potential risk for injuries. This study evaluated the incidence of PC-related injuries with special regards to head injuries. Video sequences provided by the Fédération Internationale de Hockey (FIH) of 295 matches in 11 elite field hockey tournaments (2015-2016) were analysed for overall injuries and PC-related injuries in detail. In total, 13.9% of all match injuries (49/352 injuries) occurred in relation to a PC, accounting for 7.1 PC-related injuries per 1000 player match hours (95% CI 4.4-9.9). There were 11 head injuries afflicting six defenders and five attackers. One head injury was related to a direct hit by a ball (drag flick). This study provides the first data on PC-related injuries in elite field hockey. The recorded numbers and mechanisms of PC-related injuries should be used as a baseline for further studies and potential rule adaptations.

