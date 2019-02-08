|
Fricke J, Bolster M, Ludwig-Körner C, Kuchinke L, Schlensog-Schuster F, Vienhues P, Reinhold T, Berghofer A, Roll S, Keil T. Soc. Psychiatry Psychiatr. Epidemiol. 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2020, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)
33337512
PURPOSE: The postnatal period is a vulnerable time for parents and children but epidemiological and health care utilisation data for Germany on parental mental health during early childhood is scarce. This protocol describes the rationale, aim and study design of a population-based cohort study to assess the occurrence and determinants of psychosocial stress and mental health disorders, as well as the use and cost of health care and social services in early childhood.
Language: en
Early childhood; Cohort study; Parental mental health; Regulatory problems; Service utilisation