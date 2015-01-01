Abstract

Reproductive coercion (RC), or partner interference in reproductive decisions, limits women's autonomy. Little is known about RC behaviors and measurement in low- and middle-income countries (LMICs). In this mixed-methods study, we examined the transferability of the US-developed RC Scale to the Kenyan context. Through community-based sampling, recent intimate partner violence (IPV) survivors were recruited from Nairobi's informal settlements. We conducted quantitative analyses (n = 327) to assess the transferability of RC measures via exploratory factor analysis and used descriptive statistics to examine prevalence and continuous metrics. We conducted in-depth interviews (IDIs; n = 30) to contextualize results. Psychometric analyses indicated a two-factor solution comprising pregnancy coercion and condom manipulation (alpha = 0.86). Eighty-two percent of IPV survivors reported experiencing RC (pregnancy coercion = 76.6 percent; condom manipulation = 59.5 percent). IDIs highlighted women's multiple, severe RC experiences; experiences described in IDIs were largely consistent with quantitative findings. We found the RC Scale was transferable to this LMIC context, where IPV survivors face prevalent, severe RC and would benefit from linkage to woman-centered support services.

Language: en