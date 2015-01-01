Abstract

Several modern vehicles provide the option to select a driving mode. However, the literature contains no empirical studies that investigate how driving modes affect the vehicle's dynamic behaviour in regular on-road driving. We examined for which CAN-bus signals the differences between Renault's Multi-Sense® comfort and sport modes are most apparent. We gathered data on a 26.3 km route containing a rural and highway section. A single person drove the route four times in comfort mode and four times in sport mode. By statistically analysing and ordering 887 CAN-bus signals, we found strong differences between the two modes for rear-wheel angle, engine torque, longitudinal acceleration, and vertical motion. Parameter identification of a quarter car model identified a 3.5 times higher damping coefficient for the sport mode compared to the comfort mode. Due to four wheel steering, compared to the comfort mode, the sport mode yielded a higher lateral acceleration and yaw rate for a given steering wheel angle and driving speed. In conclusion, this study provides quantitative insight into the extent to which the Multi-Sense driving modes impact the vehicle's lateral, longitudinal, and vertical dynamic behaviour. The results and the analysis methods help guide future driving mode designs.

