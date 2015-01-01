Abstract

The number of trucks that are equipped with driver assistance systems is increasing. These driver assistance systems typically offer binary auditory warnings or notifications upon lane departure, close headway, or automation (de)activation. Such binary sounds may annoy the driver if presented frequently. Truck drivers are well accustomed to the sound of the engine and wind in the cabin. Based on the premise that continuous sounds are more natural than binary warnings, we propose continuous auditory feedback on the status of adaptive cruise control, lane offset, and headway, which blends with the engine and wind sounds that are already present in the cabin. An on-road study with 23 truck drivers was performed, where participants were presented with the additional sounds in isolation from each other and in combination.



RESULTS showed that the sounds were easy to understand and that the lane-offset sound was regarded as somewhat useful. Systems with feedback on the status of adaptive cruise control and headway were seen as not useful. Participants overall preferred a silent cabin and expressed displeasure with the idea of being presented with extra sounds on a continuous basis. Suggestions are provided for designing less intrusive continuous auditory feedback.

Language: en