Abstract

OBJECTIVE: Hazardous drinking is a prevalent form of alcohol misuse. Past research has examined emotion regulation difficulties as a risk factor for hazardous drinking; however, the majority of prior studies have focused on regulation of negative emotions. Recent work has implicated difficulties regulating positive emotions in relation to alcohol misuse, yet, it is largely unknown if difficulties regulating positive emotions are significantly related to alcohol misuse outcomes after accounting for difficulties regulating negative emotions.



METHOD: A racially diverse sample of hazardous drinkers were recruited from a university setting (75% female, Mage = 22.1, SDage = 4.0) to participate in a treatment study. Data from baseline was used in the current study. Structural equation modeling was used to evaluate relations between difficulties regulating positive and negative emotions and alcohol problems both directly and indirectly via coping motives.



RESULTS: After controlling for sex, age, and levels of negative and positive affect, positive but not negative emotion regulation difficulties were significantly associated with alcohol problems. Difficulties regulating emotions (both positive and negative), were significantly related to coping motives; each valence of difficulty was also indirectly related to alcohol problems via drinking to cope.



CONCLUSIONS: Difficulties regulating emotions - both positive and negative - carry a heightened risk of engaging in coping-oriented alcohol use during drinking episodes and this maladaptive means of self-regulation may explain a common pathway to experiencing alcohol-related problems. Notably, difficulties regulating positive emotions appear to offer incremental, explanatory value over and above difficulties regulating negative emotions. Such findings offer important clinical and theoretical implications.

