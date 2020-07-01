Abstract

INTRODUCTION: The U.S. immigrant paradox shows worsening health across generations, with U.S.-born Latinx having poorer health outcomes than immigrants. Adverse childhood experiences are associated with increased health risk over the life course, warranting further investigation. This study examines adverse childhood experience distribution across generations in a community sample of first-, second-, and +third-generation Latinx youth.



METHODS: Survey data were collected at 7 timepoints from 2005 to 2016; 1,303 participants completed follow-ups, including adverse childhood experiences, at Timepoint 5 (mean age=21.6 years). These analyses were performed in 2019. Adverse childhood experiences measured psychological, physical, and sexual abuse, and parental domestic violence, divorce, alcohol/drug use, mental illness, and incarceration. Adverse childhood experiences were operationalized as a continuous variable (number) and by 2 groups: household dysfunction and maltreatment. Associations between immigrant generation and adverse childhood experiences were analyzed in adjusted logistic and multiple regression models.



RESULTS: Compared with +third-generation youth, first- (OR=0.49, 95% CI=0.27, 0.89) and second- (OR=0.43, 95% CI=0.26, 0.72) generation youth had lower odds of reporting household dysfunction. For first-generation youth, this was specific to living with an alcohol/drug user (OR=0.49, 95% CI=0.29, 0.81). In contrast to other adverse childhood experiences, first-generation youth had twice the odds of reporting sexual abuse (OR=2.01, 95% CI=1.04, 3.88) compared with +third-generation youth.



CONCLUSIONS: Preventing health disparities among immigrant-origin youth requires understanding the impact of adverse childhood experiences on Latinx youth across generations.



RESULTS highlight associations among a Latinx youth community sample, suggesting variations in experiences across generations. Household factors in childhood may be key targets for interventions aimed at improving the outcomes observed in later generations for Latinx families.

Language: en