Chen Z, Xu L. Am. J. Emerg. Med. 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
33341325
In a recent research article, Jeong et al. concluded that previous emergency psychiatric consultation could decrease the suicide-related mortality for suicide re-attempts. The research results showed the patients who had received psychiatric treatment in previous suicide attempts had lower suicide-related mortality compared to patients who did not...
