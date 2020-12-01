SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Chen Z, Xu L. Am. J. Emerg. Med. 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.

(Copyright © 2020, Elsevier Publishing)

10.1016/j.ajem.2020.12.001

33341325

In a recent research article, Jeong et al. concluded that previous emergency psychiatric consultation could decrease the suicide-related mortality for suicide re-attempts. The research results showed the patients who had received psychiatric treatment in previous suicide attempts had lower suicide-related mortality compared to patients who did not...


Language: en
