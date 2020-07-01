Abstract

Amid the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic, there has been an alarming rise in domestic violence worldwide. Factors believed to be fueling this escalation in domestic violence include increasing social confinement at home during lockdowns and mounting stress levels from unemployment that have resulted from the economic uncertainties of these times. This contribution explores some of the challenges faced by physicians in clinically assessing victims of domestic violence during the COVID-19 era. One such challenge is the increased reliance on telemedicine during the pandemic, a medium of communication that offers a narrower clinical view of patients than is what is usually provided by an in-person examination. In this contribution, we offer suggestions on how best to screen for domestic violence, whether through telemedicine or during an in-person encounter. The history and physical findings that suggest domestic violence are reviewed along with recommendations on how to make the clinical examination more sensitive and compassionate to the needs of the victims. One of the authors of this contribution (L.C.H.) is herself a survivor of domestic violence and has courageously shared, in these pages, details of her harrowing near murder by an abusing husband. From this case history, it is hoped that readers will gain wider insights into what domestic violence means from the perspective of a victim and how we can better help save victims from this widespread and devastating social problem.

