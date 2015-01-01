Abstract

OBJECTIVE: This retrospective observational study aimed to compare the impact of the Prevent Alcohol and Risk-Related Trauma Youth (P.A.R.T.Y.) Program when delivered as In-hospital or Outreach models to rural and regional students.



METHODS: The study population were consented participants from regional areas between 2013 and 2017 who completed pre-programme, immediately post-programme and 3-5 months post-programme surveys. Responses from the metropolitan In-hospital programme participants and regional Outreach programme participants were analysed within groups across the three time points. The primary outcome variable was a change in self-reported perception of driving after drinking alcohol. Secondary outcome variables were designating a safe driver after drinking, perception of risk of injury if not wearing a seatbelt, risks of injury if undertaking physical risk-taking activities and likelihood of the programme changing perceptions.



RESULTS: There were 1314 participants invited to participate and 547 (42%) sets of complete surveys were received, of whom 296 (54%) were Outreach participants. Pre-programme, a significantly lower proportion of Outreach participants reported 'definitely not' to driving after drinking (84% vs 91%), and perceived a 'definite' likelihood of sustaining injury if not wearing a seatbelt (57% vs 66%). Outreach participants displayed improvements in likelihood to drive after drinking alcohol immediately post-programme and on follow up (P = 0.028). Responses to all other secondary outcome measures demonstrated some improvement.



CONCLUSIONS: Although demographically similar, baseline perceptions toward alcohol, risk-taking and injury differed between groups. Improvements in perception were demonstrated across both models. These findings support P.A.R.T.Y. as an injury prevention initiative for regional youth.

Language: en