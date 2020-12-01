Abstract

BACKGROUND: Childhood adversity is related to poor mental health outcomes in adulthood. However, few studies have examined the epidemiology of major childhood adversities and their effects on depression and suicide attempts in Chinese college students.



METHODS: 2755 students completed a questionnaire of 10 items about major childhood adversities, one item about suicide attempts, and the Zung self-rating depression scale. Single-factor analysis and multivariate logistic regression analysis were used to explore the association between different types of adversity/different numbers of types of adversity and suicide attempts/depression.



RESULTS: 1916 (69.55%) respondents reported they had experienced major childhood adversities. Multivariate logistic regression analysis showed that witnessing a crash or murder, abuse by family members, and abuse by other adults or children were positively related to suicide attempts (OR: 1.712-2.222, all p<0.05). Abuse by other adults or children (OR=1.648, p<0.05) and serious injury during childhood (OR=1.494, p<0.05) were risk factors for depression. Those who had experienced 3 or more types of adversity were more likely to have depression (OR=1.806, p=0.002)and to have committed suicide attempts (OR= 3.307,p<0.001)compared to those without any adversities.



CONCLUSION: The incidence of major childhood adversity is high among Chinese college students. Childhood adversity increases the risk of depression and suicide attempts. As the number of types of childhood adversity experienced by an individual increases, their risk ratio for suicide attempts and depression increases. To promote mental health, special attention should be given to those who have suffered childhood adversities.

