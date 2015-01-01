Abstract

OBJECTIVE: To determine the correlation of fall efficacy scale and Hendrich fall risk model in elderly population.



METHODS: The correlational study was conducted from February to July 2018 in the twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi, Pakistan, and comprised subjects of either gender aged >65 years from Railway General Hospital, Rawalpindi Eye Donors Organisation Eye Hospital, Water and Power Development Authority General Hospital, as well as Baghban and Mukhtar Ghulam Qadir(MGQ)old people's homes. A pre-designed semi structured questionnaire consisting of Fall Efficacy Scale-International, Hendrich fall risk model along with the necessary demographic information was used for data collection. Data was analysed using SPSS 21.



Results: Of the 336 subjects, 270(80.35%) were males. The overall mean age was 70.03±4.52 years. The mean fall risk total score was 5.77±3.43. Mean fall efficacy score was 35.64±16.40. The correlation coefficient for both scales (r=0.420) indicated a direct/intermediate correlation.



CONCLUSIONS: There was a positive intermediate relationship between apprehension and risk of fall among the elderly population.

Language: en