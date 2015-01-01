Abstract

OBJECTIVE: Values have been found to predict aggressive behavior in adolescents. Adolescents who endorse self-enhancement values typically exhibit more aggressive behaviors, while adolescents who endorse self-transcendent values are less likely to behave aggressively. The associations between values and aggression are low to moderate, suggesting other factors might moderate them. The study examined whether these associations were moderated by adolescent popularity, an indication of social power.



METHOD: The study included 906 adolescents from three cultures: Brazilians (N= 244), Jewish citizens of Israel (N= 250), and Arabic citizens of Israel (N=409). Personal values were assessed using the Portrait Values Questionnaire (PVQ; Schwartz et al., 2001). Peer nominations (Cillessen, 2009) were used to assess direct aggression and popularity.



RESULTS: Popularity moderated the associations between values and aggression: while the aggressive behavior of popular adolescents was highly associated with their personal values, the behavior of unpopular adolescents was unrelated to their values. This effect consistently emerged across samples, with specific variations for gender and culture.



CONCLUSION: Popularity enables adolescents to act according to their personal values: aggressive behaviors increase or decrease according to personal value priorities. The strength of this effect depends on cultural expectations and gender roles.

