Abstract

OBJECTIVE: To verify the association between mood and anxiety disorders, and suicide risk during pregnancy and their relationship with premature birth in a population of pregnant adolescents attending prenatal care in the public health system of Pelotas, a southern city in Brazil.



METHODS: This was a cohort study with all pregnant adolescents attending antenatal public services in the urban area of Pelotas between October 2009 and May 2011. The first assessment occurred between the 20th and 22 nd week of pregnancy and the second occurred one month after delivery. We used the Mini International Neuropsychiatric Interview (MINI) to assess mood and anxiety disorders and suicide risk.



RESULTS: A total of 645 pregnant women aged between 12 and 19 years old were interviewed. An anxiety disorder was present in 9.1% of the pregnant adolescent, and 28.5% had a mood disorder. The prevalence of suicide risk was 12.6%, and 15.3% of the babies were born premature. A multivariate analysis adjusted for maternal education, number of previous pregnancies and previous preterm birth indicated that adolescents who had suicide risk during pregnancy were approximately twice as likely to give birth prematurely when compared to those who were not diagnosed with suicide risk (PR 1.79; CI 1.06-3.03).



CONCLUSION: Our findings suggest that pregnant adolescents who were at risk of suicide during pregnancy were more likely to have premature babies. It is important to pay attention to the mental health of this specific population to prevent obstetric complications and consequently improve the health of the children.

Language: en