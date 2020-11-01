|
Citation
Busch IM, Scott SD, Connors C, Story AR, Acharya B, Wu AW. Jt. Comm. J. Qual. Patient Saf. 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2020, Joint Commission on Accreditation of Healthcare Organizations)
DOI
PMID
33341395
Abstract
BACKGROUND: Academic health centers with peer support programs have identified a significant increase in requests linked to workplace violence (WPV) exposure. However, no known research has focused on supportive interventions for health care workers exposed to WPV. This study aimed to describe the expansion of two long-standing programs-University of Missouri Health Care's (MU Health Care) forYOU Team, The Johns Hopkins Hospital's (JHH) RISE (Resilence in Stressful Events) team-to WPV support, retrospectively summarize the related data, and share generalizable lessons.
Language: en