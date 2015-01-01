Abstract

Aging is a challenge for the global public health because it increases fall risk, disabilities, cognitive impairment, and comorbidities (Chang et al., 2019; The Lancet Public Health, 2017). Worldwide people aged 65+ who fall at home are 28%-35% per year, people aged 70+ are 32%-42% (Bilik et al., 2017; CDC, 2017; Stevens et al., 2012; WHO, 2008).



Falls are defined as unexpected events in which participants come to rest on a lower level (Lamb et al., 2005). In adults, they are complex and feature multifactorial phenomena (Gazibara et al., 2017), related to environmental factors (31%), lack of physical exercise (17%), and dizziness (13%) (Rubenstein, 2006).



Falls represent a major public health problem (Heinrich et al., 2010): they are consequences for people both physical (e.g., fractures or loss of mobility) and psychological (increasing fear of falling, loss of self‐confidence, and social participation; Gunn et al., 2014; Pin & Spini, 2016). Older adults lose autonomy (Milat et al., 2011), experience a decrease in quality of life (Stenhagen et al., 2014), and have increased nursing home admissions (Gill et al., 2013).



Falls can have significant outcomes for the elderly population. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC, 2020), in 2018, falls were the 11th leading cause of death and the first cause of fatal or non‐fatal injury in people aged 65+ in the United States of America. Moreover, falls are the primary cause of emergency department admission and hospitalization. ...

