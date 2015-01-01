Abstract

This study proposed a method for constructing a low impact development (LID) plan to improve the utilization rate of rainwater in a highway service area and solve the problem of waterlogging. Firstly, based on the theory of LID, taking the total runoff as the control goal, and combining it with the functional zoning of the highway service area and the characteristics of LID facilities, several LID schemes were proposed. Then, the evaluation system of the LID scheme in service area was established by the analytic hierarchy process (AHP). These preliminary construction schemes were compared from three aspects (runoff control efficiency, economic efficiency and social efficiency) to determine the best LID plan. Finally, taking the Pu'er tunnel service area as an example, the construction scheme of the sponge city service area was optimized.

