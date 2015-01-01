Abstract

Human mortality data are often modeled using a demographic approach as a function of time. This approach does not present an adequate fit model for the number of deaths with great variability. For this reason, additional information (social, economic and environmental) is required for complementing and improving demographic modelling. This article evaluated the association between human mortality data (segregated by age and sex) with meteorological and air pollutant covariates at three geographical levels: country, macro-climate regions and county. The modelling was based on a generalized linear modelling framework and takes into account the common characteristic of overdispersion in human mortality data through the application of negative binomial distribution. The proposed approach improved the dynamic behavior of the Farrington-like model (basic demographic model) and took into account the extreme meteorological and natural air pollution events. Notably, the proposed modelling worked well in cases where the amount of data was scarce.

