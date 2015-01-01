|
Katan EA. Zh. Nevrol. Psikhiatr. Im. S. S. Korsakova 2020; 120(11): 141-147.
33340309
The article presents data from research literature on the neurobiological consequences of abuse and neglect in childhood. It is shown that early life stress affects the trajectory of brain development, changes the patterns of cognitive behavioral control and reception of rewards, potentially increasing the risk of substance misuse. The combination of this factor with an immature prefrontal cortex can dramatically increase the liability to the development of substance dependence.
Language: ru
child abuse; child neglect; neurodevelopment; neuroimaging; substance use disorder