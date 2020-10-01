Abstract

Bites by venomous snakes can cause fatal systemic and coagulation disorders. Rare complications, such as compartment syndrome and hemoperitoneum, may also require surgical intervention. Here, we describe our experience with an unusual case of snakebite-induced delayed splenic rupture. A 54-y-old male with no specific medical history visited a local hospital for a bite by an unidentified snake. He had been bitten on the left thumb and was administered antivenom. He was discharged from the local hospital after 3 d when his symptoms had improved. However, he revisited our emergency medical center 2 d later, reporting dizziness with diaphoresis. Focused abdominal ultrasonography and computed tomography revealed large amounts of intraperitoneal fluid collection and hemoperitoneum with splenic rupture, respectively. The patient underwent immediate blood transfusion and received antivenom treatment in our emergency department and, subsequently, emergency splenectomy. Histopathologic findings at the time of surgery revealed multifocal lacerations on the external surface of the spleen, with fresh hemorrhage. He recovered 7 d after surgery without any complication.

