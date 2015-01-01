SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Sarli G, Polidori L, Lester D, Pompili M. BMC Psychiatry 2020; 20(1): 558.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2020, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group - BMC)

DOI

10.1186/s12888-020-02978-2

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

The pre-melancholic model described by Tellenbach may provide a common model for understanding the psychological implications of the lockdown. In this case report, we describe a rare catatonic status as a psychological implication linked to the COVID-19 pandemic, a really unique global situation.


Language: en

Keywords

Catatonia; Covid-19; Lockdown; Major depressive disorder; Typus Melancholicus

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print