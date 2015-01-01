CONTACT US: Contact info
Sarli G, Polidori L, Lester D, Pompili M. BMC Psychiatry 2020; 20(1): 558.
The pre-melancholic model described by Tellenbach may provide a common model for understanding the psychological implications of the lockdown. In this case report, we describe a rare catatonic status as a psychological implication linked to the COVID-19 pandemic, a really unique global situation.
Language: en
Catatonia; Covid-19; Lockdown; Major depressive disorder; Typus Melancholicus