Abstract

A Linguistic Analysis using a Computer Program (LIWC) for the 58 entries over the last year of life of a young woman who died by suicide revealed 3 significant changes and 5 trends over time. In particular, the woman showed more anger as her death grew closer, and she focused less on the future. These results differ from those obtained from other studies of diaries, suggesting the importance of a psychological typology for suicides.

