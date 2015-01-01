SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Abdel-Khalek AM, Korayem AS, Lester D. Int. J. Soc. Psychiatry 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.

(Copyright © 2020, SAGE Publishing)

10.1177/0020764020945345

BACKGROUND:There have been few studies of religiosity in adolescents and even fewer in Muslim cultures.

Aims:The present study investigated the associations of religiosity with subjective well-being (WB, and mental and physical health) using samples of Egyptian children and adolescents.

METHOD:Samples of Egyptian preparatory school children and secondary school children were administered questions concerning religiosity, mental and physical health and satisfaction with life.

RESULTS:In study 1, boys obtained significantly higher mean scores than girls did on the self-rating scales of religiosity, mental health, physical health and satisfaction with life. In study 2, boys obtained significantly higher mean scores on the Arabic Scale of Mental Health and the self-rating scales of physical health and happiness. All the Pearson correlation coefficients between religiosity, WB and health were significant and positive in both studies. Predictors of mental health differed for boys and girls, but religiosity played a significant role in the prediction of mental health for the younger boys and for the older girls.

CONCLUSION:Religion plays an important role in the lives of the present two samples of Egyptian adolescents


happiness; life satisfaction; mental health; physical health; Religiosity

