Abstract

In a study of 154 American undergraduates, hopelessness scores were predicted significantly by scores on the Arabic Scale of Optimism and Pessimism (ASOP), while self-esteem scores, sex and age did not contribute significantly to the prediction of hopelessness. Scores on the ASOP were associated in the expected direction with the Rosenberg Self-Esteem Scale and the Beck Hopelessness Scale, indicating good construct validity for the ASOP. This demonstrates the cross-cultural validity of the ASOP in a Western sample.

Language: en