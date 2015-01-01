SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Dadfar M, Lester D, McSwain S, Abdel-Khalek AM. Mankind Q. 2020; 61(1): 56-66.

(Copyright © 2020, Ulster Institute for Social Research)

10.46469/mq.2020.61.1.6

unavailable

In a study of 154 American undergraduates, hopelessness scores were predicted significantly by scores on the Arabic Scale of Optimism and Pessimism (ASOP), while self-esteem scores, sex and age did not contribute significantly to the prediction of hopelessness. Scores on the ASOP were associated in the expected direction with the Rosenberg Self-Esteem Scale and the Beck Hopelessness Scale, indicating good construct validity for the ASOP. This demonstrates the cross-cultural validity of the ASOP in a Western sample.


Language: en
