Dadfar M, Lester D. Nurs. Open 2020; 7(1): 294-298.
Aim Death education using the 8A model can reduce death distress and promote mental health. The aim of the present study was to investigate the effectiveness of the 8A model death education programme for reducing death depression among nurses. The hypothesis was that participating in the 8A model death education programme would reduce death depression. Design A pre-test-post-test intervention.
8A model; death depression; death education; Iran; nurses