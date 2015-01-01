Abstract

Literature on suicide bereavement has been mostly quantitative and focused on differences between suicide bereavement and other types of. In addition, existing research indicates that those bereaved by suicide (e.g., survivors) are at an increased risk for suicide. This study's purpose was to analyze previously published stories of six survivors, using content analysis, to answer the following question: What can we learn from the experiences of these storytellers bereaved by suicide about the grieving process? Analysis of the stories revealed a grief trajectory that included sailing down the lazy river; (mostly) unexpected rapids; getting to shore before the waterfall; waking in the ocean of why; righting the ship and rescuing others. Implications of this study include that the trajectory identified will be a useful guide for those helping people bereaved by suicide including clinicians, volunteers, paraprofessionals, friends, and family.

Language: en