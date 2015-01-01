SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Stewart E. Illn. Crises Loss 2020; 28(4): 388-396.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2020, SAGE Publishing)

DOI

10.1177/1054137318755386

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

When somebody goes missing, they are missing by virtue of the fact that their whereabouts is unknown. However, being missing is not merely a physical phenomenon--it is socially and politically constituted and has social and political implications. These complexities are explored in this article through the term "missingness," which refers to the sociality of lost individuals and describes the relational context under which people go missing and are understood to be missing.


Language: en

Keywords

loss; missing persons; sociality; trauma

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print