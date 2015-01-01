|
Citation
Stewart E. Illn. Crises Loss 2020; 28(4): 388-396.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2020, SAGE Publishing)
DOI
PMID
Abstract
When somebody goes missing, they are missing by virtue of the fact that their whereabouts is unknown. However, being missing is not merely a physical phenomenon--it is socially and politically constituted and has social and political implications. These complexities are explored in this article through the term "missingness," which refers to the sociality of lost individuals and describes the relational context under which people go missing and are understood to be missing.
Language: en
Keywords
loss; missing persons; sociality; trauma