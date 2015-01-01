|
Pollard BL, Varga MA, Wheat LS, McClam T, Balentyne PJ. Illn. Crises Loss 2020; 28(3): 255-274.
This study explored the incidence of grief and resulting effects experienced by graduate counseling students. A total of 157 students from three universities completed surveys about their grief experiences. The authors calculated descriptive statistics, as well as Kruskal-Wallis H tests and Spearman's rank-order correlation coefficient, to identify relationships between variables.
Language: en
bereavement; counselor education; graduate students; grief; prolonged grief disorder