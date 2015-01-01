Abstract

Anecdotal report and a scant literature suggest homicide has lasting effects on the health and well-being of siblings of homicide victims. However, sample and other methodological problems make it difficult to claim these effects. It also makes it difficult to attribute these effects to a sibling's homicide versus other distressing life events. We compared 67 siblings of homicide victims with 80 comparison siblings on aspects of general health and well-being. Similar occupation types and levels of income, education, general health perception, and self-worth were found. The Homicide Group reported significantly higher levels of subjective distress and school/work absences in the past 3 months due to feeling unwell, and significantly less social support and life satisfaction. This study contributes to the literature by adding a larger sample on the issue of siblings of homicide victims and including a Comparison Group.



FINDINGS advance understanding of homicide's effects on siblings of homicide victims.



