Livingston W, Thompson N. Illn. Crises Loss 2019; 27(2): 87-100.

(Copyright © 2019, SAGE Publishing)

10.1177/1054137316668640

Well-being is a concept which can connect together a number of important ideas that have a strong resonance for professional education and practice across the human services. This can critically include considerations of illness, crisis, and loss. Such acute moments in individuals' lives can be examined through their precipitating events, coping mechanisms, and responses. This article explores some of the dimensions of well-being and how they facilitate a greater understanding of illness, crisis, and loss. These deliberations are then exemplified through a focus on alcohol and other drug use.

Language: en

alcohol; crisis; drugs; loss; well-being

