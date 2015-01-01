SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Taylor P, Keeling J, Mottershead R. Illn. Crises Loss 2019; 27(2): 119-142.

(Copyright © 2019, SAGE Publishing)

10.1177/1054137317717964

unavailable

This study presents the personal testimonies of male British ex-Armed Forces personnel who have experienced violence and abuse victimization that was perpetrated by civilian female partners. In this research, we argue that to embark upon any understanding of the domestic lives of military personnel, an appreciation of the linkages to the cultural context of the military institution is necessary. Understanding the influence of the military institution beyond the military domain is crucial. We unveil the nature and character of the violence and abuse and how the servicemen negotiated their relationships. In doing so, we highlight the embodiment of military discipline, skills, and tactics in the home--not ones of violence which may be routinely linked to military masculinities; rather ones of restraint, tolerance, stoicism, and the reduction of a threat to inconsequential individual significance.


Language: en

help seeking; intimate partner violence and abuse; military institution; victimization

