Abstract

In swimming pools, malfunctions in the pool water drainage system can result with severe injuries, or even death, and mostly children are affected by these accidents. In this case report, the death scene and postmortem examination findings of a 12-year-old girl, who was trapped by her feet in the pool water drainage system, are reported. The external examination revealed ecchymotic areas with abrasions on both lower legs and both feet, suggesting suction of both feet through the uncovered pool drainage system opening. To prevent such accidents, safety practices related to the water circulation system should be developed in swimming pools and similar areas; children should be supervised at all times; and emergency medical teams, as well as lifeguards, should be available for immediate intervention.

