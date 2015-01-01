|
Mohd Saman SA, Jothee S, Nor FM, Shafie MS. Am. J. Forensic Med. Pathol. 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2020, Lippincott Williams and Wilkins)
33346978
INTRODUCTION: In recent years, there has been a significant increase in mortality among motorcyclists, which warrants a need to analyze the epidemiology and pattern of injuries among road users in Malaysia. Hence, prioritizing road safety in the government policy by implementing targeted actions is justified to reduce injury and fatality.
Language: en