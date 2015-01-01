Abstract

INTRODUCTION: In recent years, there has been a significant increase in mortality among motorcyclists, which warrants a need to analyze the epidemiology and pattern of injuries among road users in Malaysia. Hence, prioritizing road safety in the government policy by implementing targeted actions is justified to reduce injury and fatality.



MATERIALS AND METHODS: Cases of road accident deaths in motorcyclists received by UKM Medical Centre were studied over a period of 10 years, that is, between 2010 and 2019. This study was based on forensic autopsy records database and forensic autopsy.



RESULTS: The most affected age group by road fatalities were young men. The most common injuries were intracranial hemorrhage (74%), thoracic hemorrhage (73%), and lung laceration (85.7%). About 39 (31%) fatally injured riders were positive for illicit drug and/or alcohol.



CONCLUSIONS: This study showed that men in the third decade of life are the major victims of motorcycle fatalities. Hence, urgent measures are necessary to establish road safety policy to reduce such fatalities.

Language: en