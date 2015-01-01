Abstract

OBJECTIVE: Alcohol remains the most commonly substance used by adolescents.The aim of the study was to draw a comprehensive picture of the behavioural patterns that characterize alcohol use and abuse among 15-year-olds.



MATERIALS AND METHODS: The study sample included 18,918 15-year-olds participating in the 2018 Italian Health Behaviour in School-aged Children (HBSC) survey. A Bayesian approach was adopted for selecting the manifest variables associated with alcohol consumption; a latent class regression model was employed to identify health-related risk patterns associated with alcohol use.



RESULTS: 21% of our sample represented the cluster of heavy drinkers who shared other risk behaviours: heavy smoking habits (29%), cannabis (68%), gambling (52%) and drunkenness (76%) experience, binge drinking (96%) and sexual intercourse (51%).



CONCLUSIONS: Our results confirm multiple risk-taking behaviours among adolescents tending to cluster in behavioural patterns. This has implications for public health policies and must be considered when planning interventions and prevention strategies.

