|
Citation
|
Charrier L, Canale N, Dalmasso P, Vieno A, Sciannameo V, Borraccino A, Lemma P, Ciardullo S, Berchialla P, 2018 HBSC-Italia Group. Ann. Ist. Super. Sanita 2020; 56(4): 531-537.
|
Abstract
|
OBJECTIVE: Alcohol remains the most commonly substance used by adolescents.The aim of the study was to draw a comprehensive picture of the behavioural patterns that characterize alcohol use and abuse among 15-year-olds.
MATERIALS AND METHODS: The study sample included 18,918 15-year-olds participating in the 2018 Italian Health Behaviour in School-aged Children (HBSC) survey. A Bayesian approach was adopted for selecting the manifest variables associated with alcohol consumption; a latent class regression model was employed to identify health-related risk patterns associated with alcohol use.
RESULTS: 21% of our sample represented the cluster of heavy drinkers who shared other risk behaviours: heavy smoking habits (29%), cannabis (68%), gambling (52%) and drunkenness (76%) experience, binge drinking (96%) and sexual intercourse (51%).
CONCLUSIONS: Our results confirm multiple risk-taking behaviours among adolescents tending to cluster in behavioural patterns. This has implications for public health policies and must be considered when planning interventions and prevention strategies.
Language: en